This Is What 45 MPH Winds And Whiteout Conditions Look Like In Antarctica

Ian Prickett is a technician in the six-man group attempting to be the first cross Antarctica during the winter. He tweeted the photo below on Feb. 9.



Underneath all that white is a 25-ton Caterpillar tractor that’s been customised to push through all the snow. The tractor pulls a bunch of food and fuel sledges, as well as a heated living caboose for the team.

The crew won’t start their journey proper until March 21. They arrived on the continent in early February via a polar ship to start training and setting up base camp.

Photo: @IanPrickett

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.