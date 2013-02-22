This Is What 45 MPH Winds And Whiteout Conditions Look Like In Antarctica

Ian Prickett is a technician in the six-man group attempting to be the first cross Antarctica during the winter. He tweeted the photo below on Feb. 9.
Underneath all that white is a 25-ton Caterpillar tractor that’s been customised to push through all the snow. The tractor pulls a bunch of food and fuel sledges, as well as a heated living caboose for the team.
The crew won’t start their journey proper until March 21. They arrived on the continent in early February via a polar ship to start training and setting up base camp.
Photo: @IanPrickett
