Filmmaker Brady Haran and chemist Martyn Poliakoff go inside the vaults of the Bank of England, where $315 billion worth of gold bars currently sit.



Each shelf consists of one ton of gold, which equates to $56 million of gold.

Take a look at the Bank of England’s enormous supply of gold below (video via Reddit):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

