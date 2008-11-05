This Is What $150,000 Gets You?

Mrs. Palin cast her vote in the wee Alaskan hours this morning in a Carhartt jacket and jeans, just like they would on Main Street. Our concern: She was given $150,000 to buy nicer clothes. Whoever took her on that shopping spree must feel slighted.



And McCain might feel slighted too. We heard her say she wouldn’t tell who she voted for, because that’s her right. Hopefully she didn’t go rogue in the booth. Though with a maverick Washington outsider like this, anything is possible.

Photo from CNN

