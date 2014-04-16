This Is What $US110 Million Of Cocaine Looks Like

The U.S. Coast Guard seized 3,300 kilos of cocaine from southwestern Caribbean waters over the past month, and they unloaded the drugs in Miami on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald.

To put that into perspective, 3,300 kilos is equal to about 7,275 pounds.

The cocaine is worth about $US110 million.

Here’s what that looks like (via the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast):

Some of the cocaine was seized in a March 15 bust south of Jamaica, while the rest of it was taken from a ship in the waters between Colombia and Honduras.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Meaghan Gies talked to the Herald about the drug seizure:

