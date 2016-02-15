This is what $1 billion worth of ice looks like

Today Australian authorities seized more than one billion dollars worth of methylamphetamine, otherwise known as ice.

Business Insider obtained photos of the haul from the Australian federal police, who were working in collaboration with Chinese Narcotics Control Commission to make the bust.

Here’s a look at what a billion dollars worth of ice looks like.

Authorities discovered the drugs in a shipment from Asia to Australia

Photo: Australian Federal Police.

The liquid ice was allegedly hidden in stick-on ‘water magic’ push up bras…

Photo: Australian Federal Police.

As well as in bottles of glue and painting sets

The seized drugs were equal to 3.6 million hits of ice, worth a total of $1.26 million dollars

Photo: Australian Federal Police.

