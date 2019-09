This Is US. We Have Done All Of This

By Daniel Becker

This is very important. It is a list of all we have done in the world. Go take a look. It won’t take long. I’ll wait for you to return.

That we do not teach about this in our schools is why we are who we are. This list should be a banner which is run along the bottom of every news cast for as long as we are involved in such activity or when a new such action is proposed. It should be a page in every Sunday newspaper edition for as long as we are involved or when a new such action is proposed.

Most of all, this list and the banner should start with the following words: “You have done all of the following…” I say “you” because such actions need to remain personal. It is always personal. Yes, you and me personally have done all of this. Don’t start thinking that the use of robotics removes you from the equation. Don’t fall for that psych-ops. You, me, we still are the one’s pulling the trigger. We did this. All of this.

We’re broke? We have to sacrifice? What do we have to sacrifice, our dignity? Our integraty? Do you like someone doing all this in your name? Your name is on it. Don’t make that mistake thinking it’s not.

Oh, it’s only about the money at this blog? Well, you’re the private sector, you, me and we. Is this how you would choose to spend your Nth dollar? Is this how you would choose to spend your vaction money, your retirement money, your holiday gift money? I mean, it’s all extra spending anyway. Gee, you have no extra? Well then, is this how you would choose to spend your grocery money, your heating money (just filled my tank, $3.59/gal), your insurance money, your TAX money?

Is the private sector spending it better than the government sector? How can you tell? See, private or government, it’s still US. You pulled the trigger. I pulled the trigger by inclusion. We pulled the trigger.

And the rest of the world knows it.

In case you did not go to the link, here is the first list:

US interventions taken for sole purpose of regime change since 1945:

1946 – Thailand (Pridi; conservative): success (Covert operation)

1946 – Argentina (Peron; military/centrist): failure (Subverted election)

1947 – France (communist): success (Subverted election)

1947 – Philippines (centre-left): success (Subverted election)

1947 – Romania (Gheorghiu-Dej; stalinist): failure (Covert operation)

1948 – Italy (communist): success (Subverted election)

1948 – Colombia (Gaitan; populist/leftist): success (Subverted election)

1948 – Peru (Bustamante; left/centrist): success (Covert operation)

1949 – Syria (Kuwatli; neutralist/Pan-Arabist): success (Covert operation)

1949 – China (Mao; communist): failure (Covert operation)

1950 – Albania (Hoxha; communist): failure (Covert operation)

1951 – Bolivia (Paz; centre/neutralist): success (Covert operation)

1951 – DPRK (Kim; stalinist): failure (Overt force)

1951 – Poland (Cyrankiewicz; stalinist): failure (Covert operation)

1951 – Thailand (Phibun; conservative): success (Covert operation)

1952 – Egypt (Farouk; monarchist): success (Covert operation)

1952 – Cuba (Prio; reform/populist): success (Covert operation)

1952 – Lebanon (left/populist): success: (Subverted election)

1953 – British Guyana (left/populist): success (Covert operation)

1953 – Iran (Mossadegh; liberal nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1953 – Costa Rica (Figueres; reform liberal): failure (Covert operation)

1953 – Philippines (centre-left): success (Subverted election)

1954 – Guatemala (Arbenz; liberal nationalist): success (Overt force)

1955 – Costa Rica (Figueres; reform liberal): failure (Covert operation)

1955 – India (Nehru; neutralist/socialist): failure (Covert operation)

1955 – Argentina (Peron; military/centrist): success (Covert operation)

1955 – China (Zhou; communist): failure (Covert operation)

1955 – Vietnam (Ho; communist): success (Subverted election)

1956 – Hungary (Hegedus; communist): success (Covert operation)

1957 – Egypt (Nasser; military/nationalist): failure (Covert operation)

1957 – Haiti (Sylvain; left/populist): success (Covert operation)

1957 – Syria (Kuwatli; neutralist/Pan-Arabist): failure (Covert operation)

1958 – Japan (left-centre): success (Subverted election)

1958 – Chile (leftists): success (Subverted election)

1958 – Iraq (Feisal; monarchist): success (Covert operation)

1958 – Laos (Phouma; nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1958 – Sudan (Sovereignty Council; nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1958 – Lebanon (leftist): success (Subverted election)

1958 – Syria (Kuwatli; neutralist/Pan-Arabist): failure (Covert operation)

1958 – Indonesia (Sukarno; militarist/neutralist): failure (Subverted election)

1959 – Laos (Phouma; nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1959 – Nepal (left-centrist): success (Subverted election)

1959 – Cambodia (Sihanouk; moderate/neutralist): failure (CO)

1960 – Ecuador (Ponce; left/populist): success (Covert operation)

1960 – Laos (Phouma; nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1960 – Iraq (Qassem; rightist /militarist): failure (Covert operation)

1960 – S. Korea (Syngman; rightist): success (Covert operation)

1960 – Turkey (Menderes; liberal): success (Covert operation)

1961 – Haiti (Duvalier; rightist/militarist): success (Covert operation)

1961 – Cuba (Castro; communist): failure (Covert operation)

1961 – Congo (Lumumba; leftist/pan-Africanist): success (Covert operation)

1961 – Dominican Republic (Trujillo; rightwing/military): success (Covert operation)

1962 – Brazil (Goulart; liberal/neutralist): failure (Subverted election)

1962 – Dominican Republic ( left/populist): success (Subverted election)

1962 – Indonesia (Sukarno; militarist/neutralist): failure (Covert operation)

1963 – Dominican Republic (Bosch; social democrat): success (Covert operation)

1963 – Honduras (Montes; left/populist): success (Covert operation)

1963 – Iraq (Qassem; militarist/rightist): success (Covert operation)

1963 – S. Vietnam (Diem; rightist): success (Covert operation)

1963 – Cambodia (Sihanouk; moderate/neutralist): failure (Covert operation)

1963 – Guatemala (Ygidoras; rightist/reform): success (Covert operation)

1963 – Ecuador (Velasco; reform militarist): success (Covert operation)

1964 – Guyana (Jagan; populist/reformist): success (Covert operation)

1964 – Bolivia (Paz; centrist/neutralist): success (Covert operation)

1964 – Brazil (Goulart; liberal/neutralist): success (Covert operation)

1964 – Chile (Allende; social democrat/marxist): success (Subverted election)

1965 – Indonesia (Sukarno; militarist/neutralist): success (Covert operation)

1966 – Ghana (Nkrumah; leftist/pan-Africanist): success (Covert operation)

1966 – Bolivia (leftist): success (Subverted election)

1966 – France (de Gaulle; centrist): failure (Covert operation)

1967 – Greece (Papandreou; social democrat): success (Covert operation)

1968 – Iraq (Arif; rightist): success (Covert operation)

1969 – Panama (Torrijos; military/reform populist): failure (Covert operation)

1969 – Libya (Idris; monarchist): success (Covert operation)

1970 – Bolivia (Ovando; reform nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1970 – Cambodia (Sihanouk; moderate/neutralist): success (Covert operation)

1970 – Chile (Allende; social democrat/Marxist): failure (Subverted election)

1971 – Bolivia (Torres; nationalist/neutralist): success (Covert operation)

1971 – Costa Rica (Figueres; reform liberal): failure (Covert operation)

1971 – Liberia (Tubman; rightist): success (Covert operation)

1971 – Turkey (Demirel; centre-right): success (Covert operation)

1971 – Uruguay (Frente Amplio; leftist): success (Subverted election)

1972 – El Salvador (leftist): success (Subverted election)

1972 – Australia (Whitlam; liberal/labour): failure (Subverted election)

1973 – Chile (Allende; social democrat/Marxist): success (Covert operation)

1975 – Australia (Whitlam; liberal/labour): success (Covert operation)

1975 – Congo (Mobutu; military/rightist): failure (Covert operation)

1975 – Bangladesh (Mujib; nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1976 – Jamaica (Manley; social democrat): failure (Subverted election)

1976 – Portugal (JNS; military/leftist): success (Subverted election)

1976 – Nigeria (Mohammed; military/nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1976 – Thailand (rightist): success (Covert operation)

1976 – Uruguay (Bordaberry; centre-right): success (Covert operation)

1977 – Pakistan (Bhutto: centre/nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1978 – Dominican Republic (Balaguer; centre): success (Subverted election)

1979 – S. Korea (Park; rightist): success (Covert operation)

1979 – Nicaragua (Sandinistas; leftist): failure (Covert operation)

1980 – Bolivia (Siles; centrist/reform): success (Covert operation)

1980 – Iran (Khomeini; Islamic nationalist): failure (Covert operation)

1980 – Italy (leftist): success (Covert operation)

1980 – Liberia (Tolbert; rightist): success (Covert operation)

1980 – Jamaica (Manley; social democrat): success (Subverted election)

1980 – Dominica (Seraphin; leftist): success (Subverted election)

1980 – Turkey (Demirel; centre-right): success (Covert operation)

1981 – Seychelles (René; socialist): failure (Covert operation)

1981 – Spain (Suarez; rightist/neutralist): failure (Covert operation)

1981 – Panama (Torrijos; military/reform populist); success (Covert operation)

1981 – Zambia (Kaunda; reform nationalist): failure (Covert operation)

1982 – Mauritius (centre-left): failure (Subverted election)

1982 – Spain (Suarez; rightist/neutralist): success (Subverted election)

1982 – Iran (Khomeini; Islamic nationalist): failure (Covert operation)

1982 – Chad (Oueddei; Islamic nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1983 – Mozambique (Machel; socialist): failure (Covert operation)

1983 – Grenada (Bishop; socialist): success (Overt force)

1984 – Panama (reform/centrist): success (Subverted election)

1984 – Nicaragua (Sandinistas; leftist): failure (Subverted election)

1984 – Surinam (Bouterse; left/reformist/neutralist): success (Covert operation)

1984 – India (Gandhi; nationalist): success (Covert operation)

1986 – Libya (Qaddafi; Islamic nationalist): failure (Overt force)

1987 – Fiji (Bavrada; liberal): success (Covert operation)

1989 – Panama (Noriega; military/reform populist): success (Overt force)

1990 – Haiti (Aristide; liberal reform): failure (Subverted election)

1990 – Nicaragua (Ortega; Christian socialist): success (Subverted election)

1991 – Albania (Alia; communist): success (Subverted election)

1991 – Haiti (Aristide; liberal reform): success (Covert operation)

1991 – Iraq (Hussein; military/rightist): failure (Overt force)

1991 – Bulgaria (BSP; communist): success (Subverted election)

1992 – Afghanistan (Najibullah; communist): success (Covert operation)

1993 – Somalia (Aidid; right/militarist): failure (Overt force)

1993 – Cambodia (Han Sen/CPP; leftist): failure (Subverted election)

1993 – Burundi (Ndadaye; conservative): success (Covert operation)

1994 – El Salvador (leftist): success (Subverted election)

1994 – Rwanda (Habyarimana; conservative): success (Covert operation)

1994 – Ukraine (Kravchuk; centre-left): success (Subverted election)

1996 – Bosnia (Karadzic; centrist): success (Covert operation)

1996 – Congo (Mobutu; military/rightist): success (Covert operation)

1996 – Mongolia (centre-left): success (Subverted election)

1998 – Congo (Kabila; rightist/military): success (Covert operation)

1998 – Indonesia (Suharto; military/rightist): success (Covert operation)

1999 – Yugoslavia (Milosevic; left/nationalist): success (Subverted election)

2000 – Ecuador (NSC; leftist): success: (Covert operation)

2001 – Afghanistan (Omar; rightist/Islamist): success (Overt force)

2001 – Belarus (Lukashenko; leftist): failure (Subverted election)

2001 – Nicaragua (Ortega; Christian socialist): success (Subverted election)

2001 – Nepal (Birendra; nationalist/monarchist): success (Covert operation)

2002 – Venezuela (Chavez; reform-populist): failure (Covert operation)

2002 – Bolivia (Morales; leftist/MAS): success (Subverted election)

2002 – Brazil (Lula; centre-left): failure (Subverted election)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.