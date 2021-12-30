‘This Is Us’ star Chris Geere compares his ‘miserable’ character to a ‘pantomime villain’

Actor Chris Geere visits the NASDAQ MarketSite. Mike Pont/WireImage

Chris Geere compared his “This Is Us” character, Phillip, to a “pantomime villain.”

He also told Entertainment Weekly that Phillip is a “miserable person.”

Geere hinted that Kate is “with the guy that she wants” but did not confirm it is Phillip.

Actor Chris Geere knows his character Phillip’s place on the sixth and final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” — and it’s not a fun one to be in. At first, anyway.

Phillip was Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) dreary, difficult-to-please coworker until the season five finale, when a flash-forward implies that the former foes are about to be husband and wife.

British-born Geere compared Phillip to a well-known character in the pantomime plays they put on for kids at Christmastime in the UK.

“There’s always a pantomime villain. And every time he walks onto the stage, everyone goes, ‘Booooo!'” he told Entertainment Weekly. He knows that by playing Phillip, “I’m the guy that everyone will boo at for a while.”

Chris Geere and Chrissy Metz on ‘This Is Us.’ Ron Batzdorff/NBC

But it’s a welcome challenge for Geere rather than a deterrence: “I have 18 episodes of TV to go from a really icy, cold, mean-ass music guy who’s belligerent and hostile and ridiculous to the guy that one of the lead characters falls in love with.”

Geere called his frequent scene partner Metz “lovely to work with” and said he’s “enjoying the ride” working with her on a show that’s so beloved by its fans.

He pointed out that in Kate’s future wedding scene, we know “she ends up happy.”

“So she’s not in a bad relationship. She’s with the guy that she wants. I just hope I can portray that guy,” Geere continued.

That said, he doesn’t have the most flattering compliments for Phillip. At least not as Phillip is currently.

Chrissy Metz and Chris Geere portrait. Joe Pugliese/NBC

“There’s a phrase that ‘Hurt people hurt people,’ and he’s damaged,” Geere told EW.”It’s a combination of previous relationships, current state of the world, and his obnoxious views. He’s a miserable person, but I think he’s a really nice person underneath.”

That makes us wonder if he’s really Kate’s person, but Geere is not giving hints about whether fan theories like Phillip actually being the best man at Kate and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) second wedding to each other are actually true.

“I’ve heard so many, and to be honest, I still believe that any of them could happen. I just know we’re in good hands,” he said.

The sixth and final season of “This Is Us” premieres January 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.