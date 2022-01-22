Every major ‘This is Us’ character and all the actors who play them at different ages

- Season six is the final season of NBC’s hit “This Is Us.”
- Over the years, many actors have played our favorite characters at different ages.
- Here’s a comprehensive list of all the actors who’ve played members of the extended Pearson family.
Milo Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson from his 20s to his 50s.
Darren Barnet plays a teenage Jack on Season 1.
Joaquin Obradors plays young Jack Pearson from about eight years old to his pre-teens.
Mandy Moore plays Jack Pearson’s wife Rebecca Pearson from her 20s to about her 70s.
Ava Castro played “Young Rebecca” from 2016 to 2019.
Kya Kruse plays young Rebecca from season 3 to season 6.
Justin Hartley plays Kevin Pearson from his 20s to old age.
Logan Shoyer plays Kevin as a teenager and in his young 20s.
Parker Bates plays Kevin from about eight years old to his preteens.
Kaz Womack plays Kevin from about age three to age five.
Chrissy Metz plays Kate Pearson from about her late 20s on.
Hannah Zeile plays Kate in her teens and early 20s.
Mackenzie Hancsicsak plays Kate throughout her childhood.
Isabella Rose Landau plays Kate from about age three to age five.
Sterling K. Brown plays Randall Pearson from adulthood to old age.
Niles Fitch plays Randall in his teens and young 20s.
Lonnie Chavis plays Randall as a child.
Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman plays Randall from about age three to age five.
Susan Kelechi Watson plays Randall’s wife Beth Pearson.
Rachel Hilson plays Beth Clarke as a teenager and a college student.
Akira Akbar plays Beth as a child.
Eris Baker plays Beth and Randall’s daughter Tess Pearson from eight years old to her teenage years.
Iantha Richardson plays Tess as an adult.
Faithe Herman plays Beth and Randall’s daughter Annie Pearson from about age six.
Iyana Halley plays Annie Pearson all grown up.
La Trice Harper plays adult Déjà.
Lyric Ross plays Randall and Beth’s adopted daughter Déjà as a teenager.
Mackenzie Lee-Foster is young Déjà.
Ron Cephas Jones plays Randall’s biological father, William Hill, in old age.
Jermel Nakia plays William as a younger adult.
Angela Gibbs plays Randall’s birth mother Laurel in old age.
Jennifer C. Holmes plays Laurel as a young adult. She meets William Hill at this point in her life.
Calah Lane plays Laurel as a child of about 12 years old.
Griffin Dunne plays Jack’s younger brother Nicky as an older man. Jack told his wife and kids Nicky had died in the Vietnam War.
Michael Angarano plays Nicky as a young adult.
Donnie Masihi plays Uncle Nicky as a child beginning on season two.
Alexandra Breckenridge plays Kevin’s childhood sweetheart and ex-wife Sophie as an adult.
Amanda Leighton plays Sophie as a young adult. She married Kevin when they were college-aged.
Sophia Coto plays young Sophie.
Chris Sullivan plays Kate’s boyfriend and eventual husband Toby Damon as an adult.
Luke Clark plays Toby as a teen.
Dylan Gage is young Toby.
Caitlin Thompson plays Madison as an adult. She’s Kevin’s ex fiancée and the mother of his twins.
Catherine Curry plays Madison as a teenager.
Lexie Lovering plays Madison as a child.
Blake Stadnik plays Kate and Toby’s son Jack Damon as an adult.
Adelaide Kane plays Kate and Toby’s adopted daughter Hailey Damon as an adult.
Oliver Preston plays Kevin and Madison’s twin son Nick in the future.
Jasper McPherson plays Kevin and Madison’s twin daughter Frannie in the future.