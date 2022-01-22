Search

Every major ‘This is Us’ character and all the actors who play them at different ages

Esme Mazzeo
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us.'
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia on the season six premiere of ‘This Is Us.’ Ron Batzdorff/NBC
  • Season six is the final season of NBC’s hit “This Is Us.” 
  • Over the years, many actors have played our favorite characters at different ages. 
  • Here’s a comprehensive list of all the actors who’ve played members of the extended Pearson family.
Milo Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson from his 20s to his 50s.
Milo Ventimiglia in the 'This Is Us' pilot.
Milo Ventimiglia in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC
Darren Barnet plays a teenage Jack on Season 1.
Darren Barnet in 'This Is Us.'
Darren Barnet in ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Joaquin Obradors plays young Jack Pearson from about eight years old to his pre-teens.
Joaquin Obradors.
Joaquin Obradors. NBC
Mandy Moore plays Jack Pearson’s wife Rebecca Pearson from her 20s to about her 70s.
Mandy Moore in the 'This Is Us' pilot.
Mandy Moore in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC
Ava Castro played “Young Rebecca” from 2016 to 2019.
Ava Castro on 'This Is Us.'
Ava Castro on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Kya Kruse plays young Rebecca from season 3 to season 6.
Kya Kruse on 'This Is Us.'
Kya Kruse on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Justin Hartley plays Kevin Pearson from his 20s to old age.
Justin Hartley in the 'This Is Us' pilot.
Justin Hartley in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC
Logan Shoyer plays Kevin as a teenager and in his young 20s.
Logan Shoyer plays Kevin as a teenager.
Logan Shoyer. NBC.
Parker Bates plays Kevin from about eight years old to his preteens.
Parker Bates as young Kevin.
Parker Bates as young Kevin. NBC.
Kaz Womack plays Kevin from about age three to age five.
Kaz Womack on 'This Is Us.'
Kaz Womack on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Chrissy Metz plays Kate Pearson from about her late 20s on.
Chrissy Metz.
Chrissy Metz in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC
Hannah Zeile plays Kate in her teens and early 20s.
Hannah Zeile on 'This Is Us.'
Hannah Zeile on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Mackenzie Hancsicsak plays Kate throughout her childhood.
Mackenzie Hancsicsak plays young Kate.
Mackenzie Hancsicsak as young Kate. NBC
Isabella Rose Landau plays Kate from about age three to age five.
Isabella Rose Landau
Isabella Rose Landau on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Sterling K. Brown plays Randall Pearson from adulthood to old age.
Sterling K. Brown plays Randall Pearson.
Brown in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC
Niles Fitch plays Randall in his teens and young 20s.
Niles Fitch
Niles Fitch on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Lonnie Chavis plays Randall as a child.
Lonnie Chavis
Lonnie Chavis. NBC
Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman plays Randall from about age three to age five.
Ca'Ron Jaden Coleman
Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Susan Kelechi Watson plays Randall’s wife Beth Pearson.
Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson on the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC
Rachel Hilson plays Beth Clarke as a teenager and a college student.
Rachel Hilson
Rachel Hilson. NBC
Akira Akbar plays Beth as a child.
Akira Akbar.
Akira Akbar on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Eris Baker plays Beth and Randall’s daughter Tess Pearson from eight years old to her teenage years.
Annie and Tess Pearson
Baker in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC.
Iantha Richardson plays Tess as an adult.
Iantha Richardson
Iantha Richardson on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Faithe Herman plays Beth and Randall’s daughter Annie Pearson from about age six.
Annie and Tess Pearson
Herman in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC.
Iyana Halley plays Annie Pearson all grown up.
Iyana Halley as adult Annie Pearson.
Iyana Halley on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
La Trice Harper plays adult Déjà.
La Trice Harper on 'This Is Us.'
La Trice Harper on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Lyric Ross plays Randall and Beth’s adopted daughter Déjà as a teenager.
Déjà, Lyric Ross
Lyric Ross. NBC
Mackenzie Lee-Foster is young Déjà.
Mackenzie Lee-Foster.
Mackenzie Lee-Foster. NBC.
Ron Cephas Jones plays Randall’s biological father, William Hill, in old age.
Ron Cephas Jones on 'This Is Us.'
Ron Cephas Jones on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Jermel Nakia plays William as a younger adult.
Jermel Nakia on 'This Is Us.'
Jermel Nakia on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Angela Gibbs plays Randall’s birth mother Laurel in old age.
Angela Gibbs.
Angela Gibbs. NBC
Jennifer C. Holmes plays Laurel as a young adult. She meets William Hill at this point in her life.
Jennifer C. Holmes as Laurel.
Jennifer C. Holmes plays Randall Pearson’s birth mother. NBC
Calah Lane plays Laurel as a child of about 12 years old.
Calah Lane as young Laurel.
Calah Lane on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Griffin Dunne plays Jack’s younger brother Nicky as an older man. Jack told his wife and kids Nicky had died in the Vietnam War.
Griffin Dunne as Uncle Nicky.
Griffin Dunne as Uncle Nicky. NBC
Michael Angarano plays Nicky as a young adult.
Michael Angarano
Michael Angarano. NBC
Donnie Masihi plays Uncle Nicky as a child beginning on season two.
Donnie Masihi
Donnie Masihi on season two of ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Alexandra Breckenridge plays Kevin’s childhood sweetheart and ex-wife Sophie as an adult.
Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie.
Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie. Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Amanda Leighton plays Sophie as a young adult. She married Kevin when they were college-aged.
Amanda Leighton
Amanda Leighton in ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Sophia Coto plays young Sophie.
Sophia Coto plays young Sophie.
Sophia Coto. NBC
Chris Sullivan plays Kate’s boyfriend and eventual husband Toby Damon as an adult.
'This Is Us' Toby with his son, Jack.
Chris Sullivan as Toby. Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Luke Clark plays Toby as a teen.
Luke Clark.
Luke Clark. NBC
Dylan Gage is young Toby.
Dylan Gage on 'This Is Us.'
Dylan Gage on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Caitlin Thompson plays Madison as an adult. She’s Kevin’s ex fiancée and the mother of his twins.
Caitlin Thompson as Madison
Caitlin Thompson as Madison. Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Catherine Curry plays Madison as a teenager.
Catherine Curry
Catherine Curry. NBC
Lexie Lovering plays Madison as a child.
Young Madison on 'This Is Us.'
Young Madison on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Blake Stadnik plays Kate and Toby’s son Jack Damon as an adult.
Blake Stadnik as Jack.
Blake Stadnik as Jack. Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Adelaide Kane plays Kate and Toby’s adopted daughter Hailey Damon as an adult.
Adelaide Kane.
Adelaide Kane on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
Oliver Preston plays Kevin and Madison’s twin son Nick in the future.
Oliver Preston
Oliver Preston. NBC
Jasper McPherson plays Kevin and Madison’s twin daughter Frannie in the future.
Jasper McPherson
Jasper McPherson on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC
