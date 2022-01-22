Every major ‘This is Us’ character and all the actors who play them at different ages

Milo Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson from his 20s to his 50s. Milo Ventimiglia in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC

Darren Barnet plays a teenage Jack on Season 1. Darren Barnet in ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Joaquin Obradors plays young Jack Pearson from about eight years old to his pre-teens. Joaquin Obradors. NBC

Mandy Moore plays Jack Pearson’s wife Rebecca Pearson from her 20s to about her 70s. Mandy Moore in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC

Ava Castro played “Young Rebecca” from 2016 to 2019. Ava Castro on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Kya Kruse plays young Rebecca from season 3 to season 6. Kya Kruse on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Justin Hartley plays Kevin Pearson from his 20s to old age. Justin Hartley in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC

Logan Shoyer plays Kevin as a teenager and in his young 20s. Logan Shoyer. NBC.

Parker Bates plays Kevin from about eight years old to his preteens. Parker Bates as young Kevin. NBC.

Kaz Womack plays Kevin from about age three to age five. Kaz Womack on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Chrissy Metz plays Kate Pearson from about her late 20s on. Chrissy Metz in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC

Hannah Zeile plays Kate in her teens and early 20s. Hannah Zeile on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Mackenzie Hancsicsak plays Kate throughout her childhood. Mackenzie Hancsicsak as young Kate. NBC

Isabella Rose Landau plays Kate from about age three to age five. Isabella Rose Landau on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Sterling K. Brown plays Randall Pearson from adulthood to old age. Brown in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC

Niles Fitch plays Randall in his teens and young 20s. Niles Fitch on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Lonnie Chavis plays Randall as a child. Lonnie Chavis. NBC

Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman plays Randall from about age three to age five. Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Susan Kelechi Watson plays Randall’s wife Beth Pearson. Susan Kelechi Watson on the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC

Rachel Hilson plays Beth Clarke as a teenager and a college student. Rachel Hilson. NBC

Akira Akbar plays Beth as a child. Akira Akbar on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Eris Baker plays Beth and Randall’s daughter Tess Pearson from eight years old to her teenage years. Baker in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC.

Iantha Richardson plays Tess as an adult. Iantha Richardson on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Faithe Herman plays Beth and Randall’s daughter Annie Pearson from about age six. Herman in the ‘This Is Us’ pilot. NBC.

Iyana Halley plays Annie Pearson all grown up. Iyana Halley on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

La Trice Harper plays adult Déjà. La Trice Harper on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Lyric Ross plays Randall and Beth’s adopted daughter Déjà as a teenager. Lyric Ross. NBC

Mackenzie Lee-Foster is young Déjà. Mackenzie Lee-Foster. NBC.

Ron Cephas Jones plays Randall’s biological father, William Hill, in old age. Ron Cephas Jones on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Jermel Nakia plays William as a younger adult. Jermel Nakia on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Angela Gibbs plays Randall’s birth mother Laurel in old age. Angela Gibbs. NBC

Jennifer C. Holmes plays Laurel as a young adult. She meets William Hill at this point in her life. Jennifer C. Holmes plays Randall Pearson’s birth mother. NBC

Calah Lane plays Laurel as a child of about 12 years old. Calah Lane on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Griffin Dunne plays Jack’s younger brother Nicky as an older man. Jack told his wife and kids Nicky had died in the Vietnam War. Griffin Dunne as Uncle Nicky. NBC

Michael Angarano plays Nicky as a young adult. Michael Angarano. NBC

Donnie Masihi plays Uncle Nicky as a child beginning on season two. Donnie Masihi on season two of ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Kevin’s childhood sweetheart and ex-wife Sophie as an adult. Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Amanda Leighton plays Sophie as a young adult. She married Kevin when they were college-aged. Amanda Leighton in ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Sophia Coto plays young Sophie. Sophia Coto. NBC

Chris Sullivan plays Kate’s boyfriend and eventual husband Toby Damon as an adult. Chris Sullivan as Toby. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Luke Clark plays Toby as a teen. Luke Clark. NBC

Dylan Gage is young Toby. Dylan Gage on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Caitlin Thompson plays Madison as an adult. She’s Kevin’s ex fiancée and the mother of his twins. Caitlin Thompson as Madison. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Catherine Curry plays Madison as a teenager. Catherine Curry. NBC

Lexie Lovering plays Madison as a child. Young Madison on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Blake Stadnik plays Kate and Toby’s son Jack Damon as an adult. Blake Stadnik as Jack. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Adelaide Kane plays Kate and Toby’s adopted daughter Hailey Damon as an adult. Adelaide Kane on ‘This Is Us.’ NBC

Oliver Preston plays Kevin and Madison’s twin son Nick in the future. Oliver Preston. NBC