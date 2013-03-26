This Is Twitter's Plan To Get A Piece Of The $70 Billion Spent On TV Advertising

Hear from American Express, GE, McDonald’s and other Fortune 500 co’s on measuring social media impact at “Social Media ROI,” Business Insider’s conference on top tactics for Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest and more. May 15, 2013, in New York — Reserve your ticket now.



I didn’t plan on watching the Oscars. Then people started tweeting about Anne Hathaway and I had to get in on the conversation.

This year, I didn’t plan on watching the Oscars.

But then I opened up Twitter on a Sunday night and saw people tweeting about the red carpet.

I changed the channel to get in on the fun.

Twitter, the company, believes that lots of consumers behave the same way that I did that night – and that this behaviour will allow Twitter to get in on the $70+ billion that Nielsen says is spent on TV advertising in the US every year.

After speaking with two sources familiar with Twitter’s TV advertising ambitions, here’s what else I can tell you Twitter believes…

That more and more, people don’t watch TV without looking at a tablet or a phone at the same time.

That those people will tune in on their big screen to keep up with the conversation on their small screen.

That it can sell ads that will “amplify” these conversations – and get people to tune into specific TV shows.

That a brand like Coca-Cola will buy Twitter ads to get people to tune into TV shows that are sponsored by Coca-Cola.

That brands will prefer to spend their digital advertising budgets driving consumers to TV, where they’ll see commercials, which tell good “brand stories,” rather than on banner ads.

That TV networks will help Twitter sell Twitter ads to brands as part of a larger package.

So, now you know why Twitter bought Blue Fin Labs. Think the plan will work?

