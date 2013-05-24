This Is Twitter's New TV Ad Product

Twitter chief revenue officer Adam Bain and MIT Media Lab Cognitive Machines director Deb Roy launched a new TV ad targeting platform for Twitter advertisers today.



The concept is simple: Advertisers run TV ad campaigns and Twitter promoted tweets simultaneously, and then — via Twitter TV Ad Targeting — consumers on Twitter are targeted with promoted tweets.

The intent is to take advantage of the way that advertisers seem to get improved results if they can talk to consumers on Twitter while they’re watching TV.

GE, McDonald’s and Microsoft have tested the product in beta.

When GE ran one of its “Brilliant Machines” spots featuring agent Smith from The Matrix, “When a consumer went to Twitter they were smartly targeted,” Bain told about 200 ad agency and marketing types at the New York launch.

Here’s a look at the analytics dashboard that goes along with it:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.