This Is Turning Into One Of The Ugliest Thanksgiving Weeks For Stocks

Last week, we pointed you to a JP Morgan note that showed stocks tend to do well from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.



According to Bespoke Investment Group, the week of Thanksgiving tends not to be a horrible one. Since 1941, there have only been seven years where stock have fallen on the each of the three days before Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, if stocks close in the red today, 2011 will be added to that list of unfortunate years.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.