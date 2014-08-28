Toronto's New Campaign Insults People To Get Them To Stop Littering

Matt Johnston

Livegreen Toronto is rolling out an advertising campaign that has everyone talking right now. They’re trying to stop people from littering on the streets.

The thing is, they’re being really abrasive about it.

Check out the images, posted on Imgur, they’re using to stop people from throwing trash all over the streets.

Toronto Ad1imgur
Toronto Ad2imgur
Toronto Ad3imgur
Toronto Ad4imgur
Toronto Ad5imgur
Toronto Ad6imgur

So far the campaign seems to be going over pretty well with many folks in Toronto:

