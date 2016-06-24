This is the YouGov poll that has markets thinking a Brexit isn't going to happen

Here’s the on-the-day recontact poll on Britain’s EU referendum, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Sky Business, that global markets are surging on early in the Asian trading session.

Although close, it has remain leading leave 52% to 48%. A slim majority but one the markets have grasped on to.

“Today YouGov conducted a survey, going back to the same people we spoke to yesterday to find out how they actually voted. The survey found a small move to Remain and based on these results we expect the United Kingdom to continue as a member of the European Union,” said Joe Twyman, YouGov’s head of political and social research.

“The results are close and it too early to call it definitively. But these results, along with the recent trends and historical precedent, suggest a Remain victory is the more likely outcome.”

Alongside the YouGov poll, Nigel Farage, the UKIP leader, told Sky News shortly after polls closed that it looks like remain had won the referendum.

There’s more here.

