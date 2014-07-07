This Is The Worst Star Wars Exhibition Ever

OMAR KARDOUDI
This is the worst Star Wars exhibition ever

The city of Wolfsburg — in Germany — is currently hosting the worst Star Wars exhibition ever. Everything looks wrong and creepy. From the horrible lighting and staging to the actual objects. I thought people wouldn’t have to pay to visit such a dodgy exhibition, but I was wrong, tickets cost around $14.

Even the video they did to promote it is bad (German language without English subtitles):

[fundstueckedesinternets]

This story originally appeared on Gizmodo Australia.

