This is the worst Star Wars exhibition ever

The city of Wolfsburg — in Germany — is currently hosting the worst Star Wars exhibition ever. Everything looks wrong and creepy. From the horrible lighting and staging to the actual objects. I thought people wouldn’t have to pay to visit such a dodgy exhibition, but I was wrong, tickets cost around $14.



Even the video they did to promote it is bad (German language without English subtitles):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[fundstueckedesinternets]

This story originally appeared on Gizmodo Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.