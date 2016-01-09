We visited the worst place in New York City to see if it deserves to be torn down

New York City’s Penn Station has a reputation for being one of the worst places in all of New York City. It’s dark, crowded, confusing, and dingy.

It is also the busiest train station in the United States, with roughly 650,000 people and 1,200 trains passing through each day.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced a complete overhaul and renovation of the station. The project will take three years to complete and will cost upwards of $3 billion dollars.

We decided to visit Penn Station to see if it really is as bad as everyone says.

Story and video editing by Stephen Parkhurst

