This Is The Worst Airport In The World

AP The flight information board at Benazir Bhutto Airport in Islamabad, Pakistan

The winner of the unfortunate title for the world’s worst airport is Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

It says something — and not a good something — when your airport is named the world’s worst, at a time when commercial air travel these is considered my many to be an unsatisfying experience.

The travel website The Guide To Sleeping In Airports conducted a survey, in which it asked the site’s readers to submit ratings and comments.

The site then evaluated a number of the world’s many major airport terminals on their comfort, cleanliness, conveniences, and customer service.

Although many facilities fared quite well, others failed miserably.

Benazir Bhutto International Airport, serving the country’s capital of Islamabad, is one of the busiest in Pakistan and is home to the country national airline — PIA.

That it was named world’s worst should prove to be a welcome sigh of relief for last year’s winner, Manila’s Ninoy Aquino Airport. Benazir Bhutto International finished fourth last year.

So what makes Benazir Bhutto Airport so bad?

According to the survey, passengers, “likened [ the airport] to a central prison, criticised it for the crowds (and absence of crowd control), the pervasive corruption, the aggressive-yet-inconsistent security checks, and the overall lack of cleanliness and technology.”

FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP Do these people look happy?

Amenities at the airport include only four restaurants — none are open 24 hours — and no car rental facilities.

Fortunately for flyers headed to Pakistan’s capital, a brand new international airport is set to come online within the next few years.

