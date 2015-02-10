The 'world's dumbest app' helps your friends find you in a crowd

“I’m just about to show you the world’s dumbest app, are you ready?” asks LookFor creator Logan Riley, before holding up his flashing phone for the cameras to see. “Yep, it’s exactly what it looks like … it’s a f—— blinking light.”

That’s a good way to describe LookFor, the newest dumb app to make waves over at Product Hunt. A more technical description of LookFor would be a “short-range friend finder,” but it’s literally just an app that blinks to make it easier to spot people in a crowd by giving you a big blinking light to wave around.

The idea is to use LookFor at concerts, movie theatres, sporting events, bars, and other use-cases like catching a cab where you need to stand out.

Riley originally came up with the idea last year when he was attending the music festival Coachella and needed an easy way to be noticed within the teeming crowds. The idea worked, and after a successful Kickstarter, LookFor is officially here.

You can download LookFor for free (just for today) for either iOS or Android, or watch Riley’s self-depreciating pitch for yourself in the video below.

