This is the world's coolest crayon

ADA is a like a living thing, according to artist Karina Smigla-Bobinski, who attaches 300 charcoal sticks to a giant balloon to create an interactive exhibit.
Named after 19th century mathematician and and computer programmer, Ada Lovelace, ADA is a “post-digital” drawing machine that interacts with people, yet has a life of its own.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
