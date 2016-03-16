This is the world's coolest crayon

ADA is a like a living thing, according to artist Karina Smigla-Bobinski, who attaches 300 charcoal sticks to a giant balloon to create an interactive exhibit.

Named after 19th century mathematician and and computer programmer, Ada Lovelace, ADA is a “post-digital” drawing machine that interacts with people, yet has a life of its own.

