This French Cheese Ad Is The Weirdest Thing Ever - Today's Ad brief

Laura Stampler

This might be the world’s strangest cheese commercial of all time. The Euro RSCG spot for the National Interprofessional centre of Dairy Economics —it’s French, obviously — stars an amphibious monster who eats a woman for her brie. “Cheese, pretty much everyone likes it.”

Are the same actors starring in what seems like every ad on television?

Mark Bonchekl and Barry Wacksman, at Orbit & Co. and R/GA respectively, think Facebook should start charging brands for fans.

HSBC launched a global review eight years after consolidating most of its advertising with JWT and other WPP Group units. Eight shops are in the running.

Bob Winter joined CP+B Miami as the executive creative director. He was previously at Y&R.

Paul Stechschulte is the executive creative director for Arnold Worldwide’s Amsterdam office.

Mashable charts out the biggest soft drinks in the social media world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.