This French Cheese Ad Is The Weirdest Thing Ever - Today's Ad brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This might be the world’s strangest cheese commercial of all time. The Euro RSCG spot for the National Interprofessional centre of Dairy Economics —it’s French, obviously — stars an amphibious monster who eats a woman for her brie. “Cheese, pretty much everyone likes it.”

Are the same actors starring in what seems like every ad on television?

Mark Bonchekl and Barry Wacksman, at Orbit & Co. and R/GA respectively, think Facebook should start charging brands for fans.

HSBC launched a global review eight years after consolidating most of its advertising with JWT and other WPP Group units. Eight shops are in the running.

Bob Winter joined CP+B Miami as the executive creative director. He was previously at Y&R.

Paul Stechschulte is the executive creative director for Arnold Worldwide’s Amsterdam office.

Mashable charts out the biggest soft drinks in the social media world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.