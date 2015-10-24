This is the top

On Thursday, we caught wind of a picture of a day-trading Uber driver, and now…

1/My dentist was promoting his angel investment; the barber was talking non-stop about apple watch apps & the uberx driver asked for seed $US.

— Niko Bonatsos (@bonatsos) October 22, 2015

