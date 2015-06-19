This is the threatening letter Dallas Buyers Club wants to send to Australia's pirate downloaders

Myleene Klass in a rowing boat with two 5 year old boys dressed as pirates in London’s Hyde Park. Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sainsbury’s

The copyright owner of the Dallas Buyers Club tried to suppress the contents of threatening letters to people they suspect of illegally downloading the movie.

Judge Nye Perram, rejected that idea this week in a hearing in the Federal Court in Sydney. However, the copyright owners did win the battle against ISPs to get the details of customers who made illegal downloads.

The letters are being reviewed and approved by the judge before they are sent out.

The letter from Voltage Pictures gives 28 days to 4,726 people to either admit to illegally downloading copies of the movie or provide the name of the person who did,

According to a Fairfax Media report, here’s what the letter, in part, says:

“DBC and Voltage consider the level of piracy of the film to be egregious and, taking into account the profound impact of piracy on them, intend to take legal proceedings against any person who has engaged in piracy of the film. “Unless you call the above telephone number to speak with someone directly about negotiating a settlement, then please respond to this letter, in writing, to [insert email address], within 28 days from the date on the front page of this letter. “If you do not, then court action may be commenced against you without further notice.”

Experts say anyone receiving such a letter should seek legal advice.

The letter doesn’t name the size of the money compensation but some reports have suggested $20 per download.

ISP iiNet says it is working with a law firm that has offered to provide a pro-bono service.

Mashable has a full copy of the letter Here’s a link to the draft.

