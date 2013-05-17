This Is The Steve Jobs Email That Has Apple In A Legal Mess

The Department of Justice is suing Apple over price-fixing in the eBook market.



The DOJ’s latest piece of evidence is an email that Apple CEO Steve Jobs sent News Corp executive James Murdoch.

In it, Jobs tells Murdoch, who oversaw News Corp’s book publisher, Hearst, that he doesn’t think consumers will buy eBooks priced above $14.99. He recommends that Hearst join Apple in pricing books lower than that.

Jobs suggests News Corp “throw in with Apple and see if we can make a go of this to create a real mainstream ebooks market at $12.99 and $14.99.”

Here’s the note, part of a longer exhibit available on All Things D:

DOJ

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.