This Is The Smallest Car In The World

Jeremy Clarkson of the hit BBC show Top Gear unveiled the P45 – the world’s smallest car, which was built by Clarkson himself.



The P45 is comically small as it’s basically a mobility scooter with a built-in helmet and shoulder pads.

Here’s how the P45 drives on a normal road in London:

Photo: YouTube/BBC

Clarkson also tested out the P45 on a highway:

Photo: YouTube/BBC

Needless to say, Clarkson was in for a bumpy ride.

Watch the P45 in action here:

