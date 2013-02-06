This Is The Smallest Car In The World

Jeremy Clarkson of the hit BBC show Top Gear unveiled the P45 – the world’s smallest car, which was built by Clarkson himself.
The P45 is comically small as it’s basically a mobility scooter with a built-in helmet and shoulder pads.
Here’s how the P45 drives on a normal road in London:
Photo: YouTube/BBC
Clarkson also tested out the P45 on a highway:
Photo: YouTube/BBC
Needless to say, Clarkson was in for a bumpy ride.
Watch the P45 in action here:
