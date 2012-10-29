This Is The Scariest Thing I've Seen About Hurricane Sandy

Yes, you are reading the map below correctly. The storm surge from Hurricane Sandy could reach 15 feet above sea level in some areas of New York. That’s scary. See the interactive map on NOAAs website. This version shows the worst predictions, there’s a 10 per cent chance that the storm surge could exceed these predictions.



As the storm barrels up the East Coast, NYC has taken precautions including evacuating Zone A, closing schools and closing the subway.

THE LATEST MAP AND NEWS ON HURRICANE SANDY

The storm surge in New York City from Hurricane Sandy is going to be insane.

Photo: NOAA

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Henry Margusity pointed out the predictions on twitter:

Slosh model shows bad storm surge into Long Island and new York City. This time they get it. ow.ly/ePqnh — Henry Margusity (@Accu_Henry) October 28, 2012

