This Is Samsung's Smart Watch, The Galaxy Gear

Samsung just revealed its smart watch, the Galaxy Gear. It will cost $US299, and be out in early October for U.S. consumers.

The watch has a 1.63-inch screen, a 1.9 megapixel camera built into the watch band, and a microphone and speaker in the clasp. The mic/speaker combo can be used for making phone calls.

We’ll have to see this thing in person, on people’s wrists before we can really determine how big/clunky looking it might be. At first glance, it seems ok.

The Gear works with Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones. It can also be a standalone device for some activities.

It comes in six colours at launch: Jet Black, Mocha Grey, Wild Orange, Oatmeal Beige, Rose Gold, and Lime Green.

Here’s a video from Slash Gear.

Here are some images from Samsung’s event:

This is from a Verge video:

