The Midwest drought doesn’t just affect vegetation.



It also affects animals that feed on said vegetation.

This photo sent to us by the Missouri Farm Bureau of a cow pondering its drought-stricken fate in rural Missouri shows what we’re talking about.

Photo: Missouri Farm Bureau

