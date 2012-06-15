This Is The Reception Hu Jintao Gets In Denmark

Chinese president Hu Jintao is visiting Denmark today, and he might not be getting the reception he had hoped for.



Below is the cover of the Danish Ekstra Bladet, which shows the image of Jampa Yeshi, a 26-year old Tibetan exile, who lit himself on fire earlier this year to protest China’s crackdown on Tibetan regions.

The image reads, “What are you going to do, Mr. Dictator?” and accompanies an article entitled, “Mr. President: For 18 billion, we keep your mouth shut.”

AFP reports that this is the first state visit of a Chinese leader to Denmark since the two countries established diplomatic relations 62 years ago. In 2009, however, China froze relations with Denmark after the Danish government officially welcomed the Dalai Lama.

Chinese companies are expected to sign important trade agreements with Danish counterparts during the visit.

Photo: Ekstra Bladet via Twitter

h/t Mads Kolby

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.