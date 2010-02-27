This Is The Real Reason Traders Are Hooked On Curling

Curling Women

Traders have been hooked on Olympic Curling and its after market appearances on CNBC.Doug Kass compared curling to a “fine Merlot.”

It got us wondering, what’s in it for them besides not having to change the channel and an interesting, strategic, ice bound game?

Well we did a little digging and found the Fire on Ice (somewhat NSFW) calendar and suddenly it all became clear.

Curlers are very attractive! The men too!

So since the Olympics is winding down, we leave you with the

The world’s hottest curlers >

Christine Keshen

Name: Christine Keshen

Country: Canada

Olympic Result: In the final.

Source: Oglympics.com and Vancouver2010.com

Niklas Edin

Name: Niklas Edin

Country: Sweden

Olympic Result: In the bronze medal game.

Source: Vancouver2010.com

Kasie Selwand

Name: Kasie Selwand

Country: Poland

Olympic Result: Did not make the tournament.

Source: Oglympics.com and Vancouver2010.com

Thomas Ulsrud

Name: Thomas Ulsrud

Country: Norway

Olympic Result: In the final.

Source: Vancouver2010.com

Melanie Robillard

Name: Melanie Robillard

Country: Germany

Olympic Result: Finished 6th.

Source: Oglympics.com and Vancouver2010.com

David Murdoch

Name: David Murdoch

Country: Great Britain

Olympic Result: Finished 5th.

Source: Vancouver2010.com

Claudia Toth

Name: Claudia Toth

Country: Austria

Olympic Result: Did not make the tournament.

Source: Oglympics.com and Vancouver2010.com

Daniel Jentsch

Name: Daniel Jentsch

Country: Germany

Olympic Result: Finished 6th.

Source: Oglympics.com and Vancouver2010.com

Kevin Martin

Name: Kevin Martin

Country: Canada

Olympic Result: In the final.

Source: Vancouver2010.com

Linn Githmark

Name: Linn Githmark

Country: Norway

Olympic Result: Did not make the tournament.

Source: Oglympics.com and Vancouver2010.com

