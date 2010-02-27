This Is The Real Reason Traders Are Hooked On Curling

Photo: Anaarce.com

Traders have been hooked on Olympic Curling and its after market appearances on CNBC.Doug Kass compared curling to a “fine Merlot.”



It got us wondering, what’s in it for them besides not having to change the channel and an interesting, strategic, ice bound game?

Well we did a little digging and found the Fire on Ice (somewhat NSFW) calendar and suddenly it all became clear.

Curlers are very attractive! The men too!

So since the Olympics is winding down, we leave you with the

The world’s hottest curlers >

