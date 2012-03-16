This Is The Real Reason Most People Quit Their Jobs Or Jump Ship

Photo: Jim Edwards / BI

While some might say they quit their job because they worked too many hours or didn’t get paid enough, new research shows the real reason people are looking for new jobs is they feel under-appreciated.In surveys by the American Psychological Association, half of all employees who said they did not feel valued at work also said they intend to look for a new job in the next year.



Overall, the research showed employees who do feel valued are more likely to have better physical and mental health and higher levels of engagement, satisfaction and motivation.

The study was based on surveys of more than 1,700 full- and part-time employees in the United States.

More than 90 per cent of workers who reported feeling valued said that they are motivated to do their best at work, and 88 per cent reported feeling engaged, the study found. That compared with just 33 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, of those who don’t feel respected in the office.

Overall, 21 per cent of working Americans do not feel valued by their employers, according to the study. A variety of factors is to blame; those surveyed cited having few opportunities for involvement in workplace decision-making, being dissatisfied with the potential for growth and advancement, having few opportunities to use flexible work arrangements, and feeling they were not receiving adequate compensation and non-monetary rewards.

[20 Ways to Jump Start Your Job Hunt]

The American Psychological Association planned to honour a number of businesses at its seventh annual Psychologically Healthy Workplace Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., this weekend. The winners, which will be cited for creating a culture in which both employees and the organisation can thrive, had a turnover rate averaging 11 per cent last year, compared with the national average of 36 per cent. Additionally, 78 per cent of their employees said they would recommend their organisation to others as a good place to work, and only 14 per cent said they intended to seek employment elsewhere within the next year­, half of the national average.

“Successful organisations have learned that high performance and sustainable results require attention to the relationships among employee, organisation, customer and community,” said David Ballard, head of the APA’s Psychologically Healthy Workplace Program. “Forward-thinking employers, such as our 2012 award winners, are taking steps to create a positive organizational culture where employees feel valued and, in turn, help drive bottom-line results.”

This post originally appeared at BusinessNewsDaily.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.