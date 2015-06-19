This apartment has an ingenious way to hide your messy kitchen from guests

Dennis Green
KitchenPlay GIFDon’t DIY Studio

Kitchens — even pristine ones obsessed over by diligent cooks — are bound to get messy. So wouldn’t it be great if you could just put a wall up to hide the mess when company comes over?

That Utopian idea is at the center of an apartment redesign in Bulgaria by Don’t DIY Studio architectural firm. The apartment was built around the idea of maximizing sunlight throughout the entire space. This resulted in the removing of the traditional kitchen and small utilities spaces, which opened up the rest of the apartment and created a big vestibule.

Here’s what the kitchen looks like with the doors fully open.

Sliding Kitchen Door ApartmentDon’t DIY Studio

And here it is with the doors fully closed.

Sliding Kitchen Door ApartmentDon’t DIY Studio

It’s like the kitchen never existed, right? All tell-tale markings are fully covered up, turning the kitchen into the owner’s dirty little secret, literally.

Behind the kitchen is a wall of hidden storage.

Sliding Kitchen Door ApartmentDon’t DIY Studio

This wall of hidden cabinets also contains the refrigerator and the air conditioning unit, as well as food storage.

Sliding Kitchen Door ApartmentDon’t DIY Studio

Check out the rest of the apartment, with minimalistic and bespoke details galore.

Sliding Kitchen Door ApartmentDon’t DIY StudioA gas fireplace was added to the custom storage wall.
Sliding Kitchen Door ApartmentDon’t DIY StudioThis is the former kitchen that was gutted and turned into a wardrobe room. An extra carpeted space was added to provide a yoga area and a bed for the owner’s dog.
Sliding Kitchen Door ApartmentDon’t DIY StudioA ton of custom details were added to the apartment, including this bespoke bed made out of plywood.

