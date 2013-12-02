Here's Tony Abbott's Reading List For The Summer - But Will He Get Through It?

The Grattan Institute, a public policy think tank, is launching its annual Summer Reading List for the Prime Minister at the State Library of Victoria this week (Wednesday, December 4).

It’s not known if Tony Abbott will take up the challenge. However, speaking at the launch will be Lucy Turnbull, former Lord Mayor of Sydney. She’s also the wife of Malcolm Turnbull, a former Liberal Opposition Leader and key figure in Mr Abbott’s government. She may have some influence, so watch this space.

This year’s list:

The Grattan Institute says the books and articles discuss some of the most pressing problems facing Australia:

how to maintain economic growth and keep people in jobs

rising health costs and the human, moral and policy impacts of an ageing population

the need to lift quality of schools in some vital areas

governing with purpose and clarity in an increasingly complex world

