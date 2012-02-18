THIS Is The Point Where Gas Prices Start Changing People's behaviour

As we pointed out earlier this week, the hot new meme is that gas prices are rising, and may torpedo the recovery/Obama’s re-election.



We’ve seen various attempts to connect the price of gas (or oil) with a certain decline in GDP, but it’s always suspect.

And though this table from Jefferies isn’t scientific, it is interesting nonetheless.

Basically, it just asks at what point gas prices would start changing consumer behaviour.

Photo: Jefferies

Again, it’s not a sure thing that these prices WOULD change behaviour, but it does tell you something about the kind of numbers that various consumers start to think they’d see a problem.

Anyway, we’re not quite in the sweet spot where it becomes a problem, but with predictions of $4 gasoline in the offing, we might soon be.

Photo: Jefferies

