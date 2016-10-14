This is the personality test Stylerunner gets all its employees to do

We’ve all heard of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality test, which measures preferences like introversion and extroversion, but have you ever heard of the DOPE test?

We first learned of the DOPE test, or the bird personality test, speaking to Stylerunner co-founder and CEO Julie Stevanja at a recent Allure Media women’s discussion event.

And yes, it is as cool as it sounds.

Unlike Myers-Briggs, where you could be any number of combines from ENTP to ISFJ, this test divides people into four bird groups: dove, owl, peacock and eagle.

These bird groups represent different personality styles, all of which their different basic desires, emotional needs, controlling factors and characteristics.

Here’s the breakdown:

Dove: peaceful and friendly

peaceful and friendly Owl: wise and logical

wise and logical Peacock: showy and optimistic

showy and optimistic Eagle: bold and decisive

Photo: Julie Stevanja, co-founder of Stylerunner.

According to Stevanja, who had her whole office complete this test, it helps you to better understand a colleague and how to approach and work with them because you can see how they have a different perspective, strategy, and preference.

But interestingly, Stevanja said it also allowed her to gain a better understanding of herself — a natural owl, dove combination — helping her to improve her leadership within the company.

Interested to know what you are? So were we!

After a quick search around we found a version of the test that you can take online here.

While I got 55% eagle, 25% peacock, my Business Insider colleague got 55% owl and 45% dove.

(According to Stevanja, doves don’t make good startup founders because they don’t cope well with change.)

To give you a bit more of an idea about each bird type, here’s where they sit on an axis.

Photo: The Leadership Institute.

*Disclaimer: Allure Media is the publisher of Business Insider Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.