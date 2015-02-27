This is the perfect way to sit at your desk

Sitting all day at work is dangerous. So if you’re like me, stubbornly refusing to try a trendy standing desk (or treadmill desk!), then you may as well sit properly.
Fortunately, there are some science-backed tweaks to your desk set-up and posture that can dramatically improve your health and happiness. Though to ease your eyes and back, remember to still get up and walk around every so often.
NOW WATCH: Here’s what it takes to master any job — not just be good at it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.