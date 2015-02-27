This is the perfect way to sit at your desk

Mike Nudelman

Sitting all day at work is dangerous. So if you’re like me, stubbornly refusing to try a trendy standing desk (or treadmill desk!), then you may as well sit properly.

Fortunately, there are some science-backed tweaks to your desk set-up and posture that can dramatically improve your health and happiness. Though to ease your eyes and back, remember to still get up and walk around every so often.

The Right Way to Sit at Your DeskMike Nudelman/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Here’s what it takes to master any job — not just be good at it

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.