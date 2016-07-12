This is the perfect tablet for work and play

You no longer need to make compromises when buying a device for work and fun. It’s more than possible to buy something that works equally well for both. For example, the 12-inch Samsung Galaxy TabPro S 2-in-1 — equipped with Windows 10 and 4G connectivity — is the perfect tech companion.

What you need in a tablet

While tablets come in all shapes and sizes, you’re going to want something that’s light — not a brick that is more at home on a desk than in your hand. You need a good battery, something that can stand up to the daily grind and come back for more — perhaps more importantly, recharging in a reasonable amount of time. As more entertainment shifts to our second screens, you need a brilliant display — something vibrant enough to draw you into movies, while bright enough to enjoy outdoors. And, to cap it off, you need something that can connect — fast enough to stream or download what you need, while seamlessly interacting with all your other devices.

The Samsung Galaxy TabPro S ticks all the boxes

The Galaxy TabPro S offers everything you need, for work and play. Weighing in at just 693 grams, and just 6.3mm, it has the perfect go-anywhere form. With a 5200mAh internal battery, it boasts up to 10.5 hours of battery life and a recharge time of 2.5 hours, meaning it’s ready for you when needed, whatever you need to do.

The 12-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display offers the ultimate viewing experiences — peerless accuracy and colours when you’re watching a movie or taking in photos, while bright enough to read when you’re outside. Even better, the TabPro S automatically adjusts to your context, delivering just the right amount of screen brightness for your condition.

The TabPro S includes a premium keyboard book cover case and Windows 10. A 2-in-1 that really lets you get stuff done and be productive.

Hundreds of thousands of apps are at your fingers through the Windows Store — including full versions of Microsoft Office, the Adobe suite and lots of games. If you have an Xbox One, you can stream your favourite games straight onto your tablet, and using Samsung Flow, you can tether your Galaxy S7, making use of the S7’s fingerprint reader, texts and notifications.

The Samsung Galaxy TabPro S is available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Optus.

