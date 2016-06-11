This is the only place a man should ever wear flip flops

Shutterstock Flip flops are perfect for the beach.

Flip flops — loved by few, hated by very many.

No seasonal shoe has garnered so much attention as the humble flip flop, which is actually not so much a shoe, but a flimsy barrier between your foot and the ground.

In general, we think the criticism against the shoe is warranted, as the flip flop really does nothing to hide the gross feet you’re likely not taking care of properly.

“Men’s toes are, in general, unsightly,” Donnie Kwak, editor at Complex magazine, told Mashable last year.

We will be the first to admit that the flip flop is not completely useless, however. It’s actually perfectly suited for one thing and one thing only: wearing to the beach.

The beach is the place to feel as unencumbered as possible, so you shouldn’t have to worry over whether your ugly feet are on display through the thong of the flip flop. The sandals are casual, which is exactly what you’re going for when you’re going to the most casual place on the earth (apart from your bedroom). They’re also cheap and comfortable, and you don’t want to bring anything you might break or lose when you go for a swim.

They’re perfectly suited to slip on and off, without anything fiddly to buckle or tie, and are superior to regular sandals in this aspect. They also make it easier to walk on sand, and since they aren’t enclosed, you won’t take sand with you when you leave the beach.

I’m not telling you anything you don’t know.

What makes them so suboptimal for every other time is the exact reason why they’re so perfect for the beach: they require exactly zero effort to wear.

So go ahead, live it up in your flip flops on the beach. Just keep them out of the city.

