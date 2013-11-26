This Is The One Chart That Really Spells Doom For The TV Business

We have a long post with all sorts of great charts and stats on why the TV industry is dying.

It’s worth a looksie, but if you’re in a rush and want to see just one chart that tells the story, check this one out.

Cable TV ratings are in a historic slump, and the only bump they’ve gotten has come from the Olympics.

This is bad news for the future of the industry. If fewer people are tuning in today, few people are going to be willing to pay the increasingly outrageous prices cable companies charge in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.