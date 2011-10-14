This Is The Number 1 Thing Job-Seekers Are Doing That Is Costing Them The Job

Photo: Bankers Love Mt. Hood

A corporate veteran and founder of Career Fuel, has a savvy tip for the millions of job-seekers out there: Learn the art of follow-through.So many applicants forget this all-too-crucial step, which eventually costs them the job offer.



“It’s the single biggest issue I see,” AnnMarie McIlwain, Career Fuel’s CEO, explains. “Many job-seekers do not call or email when they say they will or when prospective employers think they should.”

It’s a turn-off to employers committed to hiring someone responsible, and especially off-putting when said employer has done you a favour, say, by opening networking doors, writing a referral letter, or taking you to lunch to vet your ideas.

“With 25 million Americans under-employed, no one is waiting for job-seekers,” McIlwain says.

So what’s a clueless applicant to do?

“Always seek feedback from prospective employers in particular if they were not hired,” McIlwain says. “Honest constructive insight is critical to fine-tuning one’s candidacy in the same way that managers need to ‘hear’ what their direct reports are thinking and feeling. Few of us have the self-awareness to fully critique our performance.”

Perhaps listening to the harsh truth will change all of that–and improve the job market as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.