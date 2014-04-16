This Is The Note That Killed Barry O'Farrell's Political Career

In a stunning about-face Barry O’Farrell resigned this morning as NSW Premier, after it emerged that he wrote a thank-you note for a $3000 bottle of wine that he yesterday categorically denied ever receiving as a gift from a water company CEO.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption released the note this morning, making O’Farrell’s position untenable after his repeated denials yesterday.

Yesterday there was evidence of a courier docket for delivery of the wine from Nick di Girolamo, and a record of a phone call from O’Farrell on the night it was delivered. Confronted with these, O’Farrell denied he ever got the bottle of Grange Hermitage from 1959, his birth year.

Kate McClymont of Fairfax Media tweeted this photo of the note tendered at ICAC today. It reads: “Dear Nick and Jodie, we wanted to thank you for your kind note & the wonderful wine. 1959 was a good year, even if it is getting even further away! Thank you for all your support. Kind regards, Barry and Rosemary.”

Here is the note that killed the Premier #icac pic.twitter.com/xx3eqHBcCA — Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) April 16, 2014

O’Farrell became leader of the NSW opposition in 2007, and led the party to a crushing victory over Labor in the 2011 state election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.