This Is The North Korean Missile That Has Western Leaders So Stressed Out

Responding to western concern over its April 14 rocket launch, North Korea invited foreign journalists to the launch site for photographs and questions.



IT News reports the North says the rocket is absolutely harmless, and will only attempt to launch a weather satellite into orbit that will also broadcast patriotic North Korean songs.

The intended launch is raising tensions throughout the region as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea are all threatening to shoot the missile from the sky.

Photo: Video via IT News

Photo: Video via IT News

Photo: Video via IT News

Photo: Video via IT News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.