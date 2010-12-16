This Is The New Yorker's Most 'Important' Cover Of 2010

Glynnis MacNicol

According to New Yorker editor David Remnick, anyway.

Remnick is answering reader’s questions and while he declined to pick a favourite, he dubbed this October cover, drawn by David Hockney, the ‘most important.’

I’d be pretty foolish to pick favourites, but our most important, in a sense, was when David Hockney did a beautiful still-life for our first issue on the iPad. And, of course, he drew it on an iPad using the Brushes application.

