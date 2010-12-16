This Is The New Yorker's Most 'Important' Cover Of 2010

According to New Yorker editor David Remnick, anyway.



Remnick is answering reader’s questions and while he declined to pick a favourite, he dubbed this October cover, drawn by David Hockney, the ‘most important.’

I’d be pretty foolish to pick favourites, but our most important, in a sense, was when David Hockney did a beautiful still-life for our first issue on the iPad. And, of course, he drew it on an iPad using the Brushes application.

There you have it!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.