There's A New 'Hot' Period For Art Collectors

Wassily Kandinsky’s Composition VII, an example of 20th century art

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Art aficionados are moving away from the classics, it seems and on to the 20th century.In 2011, buyers shelled out the dough for 20th century art more so than for any other category, Benjamin Genocchio writes for ArtInfo.



Three of the 10 top-selling photos from last year were vintage and just one of the top 10 Impressionist and modern paintings sold was produced before 1900.

“This intense market focus on 20th-century art and collectibles augurs well for those who have invested in modern and mid-century works,” Genocchio writes. “With quality material still available in these categories for purchase, an expanding pool of buyers is prepared to compete all-out to get the best.”

Genocchio also touched on the fact that many buyers see 20th-century art as a stable long-term investment, something more reliable than other volatile assets like real estate.

See the full article at ArtInfo >

Now check out the winners from the 2012 World Press Photo Contest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.