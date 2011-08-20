New Bulletproof Spidey-Skin Can Stop A .22 calibre Rifle Bullet At Slow Speed

Although you may not be able to shoot webbing from your wrist, a new material could someday give you a superhuman quality like Spider Man — no radioactive spider bite needed.



A Dutch artist and researchers have developed a bulletproof material made from human skin cells and modified spider silk.

But, as Fox News reports, the bullet cannot being going too fast.

The material wasn’t up-to-snuff for a level 1 bulletproof vest, which can stand up to a .22 calibre rifle bullet at normal speed. At a slower speed, it did stop the bullet compared to normal skin.

The “skin”, created by artist Jalila Essaidi and the Forensic Genomics Consortium Netherlands,is made from human skin cells from the Leiden University Medical centre in the Netherlands and super-strong spider silk protein, which was derived from goats and worms genetically modified to produce the protein at Utah State University in Logan.

Essaidi helped develop the skin as part of an art project that demonstrates “Which forms of safety are socially important?” According to International Business Times, the project was called “2.6g 329m/s” after the maximum weight and velocity of a .22 calibre rifle bullet.

Dutch artist Jalila Essaidi contacted Utah State University researchers who were working with an isolated spider silk gene and goat’s milk for her project creating bulletproof skin

Photo: Jalila Essaidi

The team claims that during a firing process, this bullet — with partly reduced speed –went straight through a normal piece of human skin. The ‘bulletproof’ human skin stopped the bullet at the same speed, but didn’t survive a shot with the actual speed after which the project was named, the release stated.

Watch Essaidi explain the purpose of her project and the method for developing the skin:





Fox News goes on to state that the bulletproof skin technology is a long way from being used in the field, but is a foray into future protective gear. But for now, the skin has won the Designers & Artists 4 Genomics Award.

This post originally appeared on The Blaze.

