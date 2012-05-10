This Is The New Arab Growth Model And Why I'm Rooting For It

Amman, Jordan



Fortunately, there is another Arab Spring going on alongside the drama in the streets of Cairo and Damascus. It is an explosion of start-ups by young Arab techies. Ground zero is a complex of buildings here in the heart of Amman. The site was built to be the headquarters of the Jordanian Army, but, at the last minute, King Abdullah ordered the army elsewhere, renamed the complex “The Business Park,” and declared it a special economic zone. The multistory army buildings now carry big signs that say “Microsoft,” “H.P.,” “Samsung” and “Cisco.” But it’s the building labelled “Oasis500” that really got my attention.

It’s where Lawrence of Arabia meets Mark Zuckerberg.

Read the rest of this point at the New York Times.

