THIS IS THE NEW APPLE TV REMOTE

Apple just unveiled the new Apple TV, the device that plugs into your TV to allow you to stream content from the web to your TV.

As expected, the new Apple TV comes with a totally redesigned remote.

This is a developing story…

Reports before Wednesday’s huge Apple event in San Francisco indicated that the remote, which has long been a thin and small stick with just a few buttons, would

get the addition of a touch pad, allowing people to scroll, presumably through apps, TV shows, movies, and more.

TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino also reported ahead of the event that the remote will have sensors that recognise movement, like the controller of the Nintendo Wii, allowing for it to pick up arm movements.

