This Is The Most Twisted College Recruitment Ad You Will Ever See—And It's Real

Laura Stampler

When Australia’s Central Institute of Technology commissioned up-and-coming comedians Henry Inglis and Aaron McCann to do its promotional video, they should have known that they were going to get more than scenes of idyllic quads and students bantering esoterically in lecture halls.

This absolutely incredible ad is, as Gizmodo put it, the “Best. Technical. College. Ad. Ever.” In fact, we’d even say it’s the best overall college ad ever. And after only 10 days on YouTube, it has been viewed almost 1.5 million times.

The dark and officially approved spot involves teleportation and the robot dance, and ends in a dismemberment. Remember Yale’s High School Musical-esque, 16-minute long, sing-along admissions video? This is the opposite.

Less blood, more cheese.

Best theme song ever.

Now check out the 9 biggest Oscars advertising controversies of all time.

...Communists in Hollywood are the least of Oscar's troubles>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.