This Is The Most Twisted College Recruitment Ad You Will Ever See—And It's Real

When Australia’s Central Institute of Technology commissioned up-and-coming comedians Henry Inglis and Aaron McCann to do its promotional video, they should have known that they were going to get more than scenes of idyllic quads and students bantering esoterically in lecture halls.



This absolutely incredible ad is, as Gizmodo put it, the “Best. Technical. College. Ad. Ever.” In fact, we’d even say it’s the best overall college ad ever. And after only 10 days on YouTube, it has been viewed almost 1.5 million times.

The dark and officially approved spot involves teleportation and the robot dance, and ends in a dismemberment. Remember Yale’s High School Musical-esque, 16-minute long, sing-along admissions video? This is the opposite.

