This Is The Most Explosive Photo Ever

Two low-flying planes nearly collide just feet above a jet-powered truck in front of a massive wall of flames. No, this isn’t the next Michael Bay movie. No special effects here. Just pure American awesome.



The thought process behind Team Chaos is sort of brilliant. What’s better than an aeroplane stunt show? One that involves a jet-powered truck called “Flash Fire” that spews out smoke.

How do you make that more interesting? Do the entire thing in front of a massive wall of fire and smoke. It looks like the apocalypse as envisioned by a 12-year-old hopped up on Red Bull and video games.

If you’re in Jackson, Mississippi you sort of owe it to yourself to check out the show in October.

