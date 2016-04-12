This is the most expensive Mercedes you can buy in Australia

Mercedes-Benz has just updated its S-Class cabriolets which are due to land in Australia in September, and they’re also the most expensive cars in the German brands stable.

The AMG S65 Cabriolet tops out at $522,000, and that’s before on-road costs. It’ll be available by order only, and Mercedes says they’ve already received 4.

It’s easily the most expensive model Mercedes sells, with the next closest being the SL 65 AMG, which is priced at $480,610.

Even the Rolls Royce rivaling Mercedes-Maybach S600 is only priced from $448,610 in Australia, and the company’s super sports car, the AMG GT is priced from $295,000.

While the exact Australian spec hasn’t been announced yet, once you see what makes up the S65 cabriolet, you begin to see why it warrants such a price.

On the inside there are things like a Nappa leather trim and a huge touchscreen centre console, while the Airmatic suspension which leans in with the car around corners like on a motorbike is also standard. The suspension even has a camera that scans the road surface up to 15 metres in front of the car and adjusts the suspension depending on bumps and undulations.

Then there’s the hand-built, biturbo V12 engine that packs 463kW of power and 1000Nm of torque.

Of course, at this price, Mercedes isn’t expecting to sell many, looking at around the 60 units in the first year.

