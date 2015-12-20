The most expensive home in the world is now this $300 million French chateau

There’s a new most expensive private home in the world.

A massive, newly built French Château in a 56-acre park near the palace of Versailles has just been purchased by an unnamed Middle Eastern buyer for €275 million (or roughly $299 million), according to Bloomberg.

Though it was built to look like a historic French monument, it’s actually a new construction that was heavily inspired by 17th-century French design. The “several thousand square meters” mansion was constructed by ultra-luxury developer Cogemad over three years.

The house, which is officially named Château Louis XIV, has a singular claim to fame: it meets 17th-century rules and standards for proportions and ornaments.

Inside, all manner of amenities are included, including an elevator, aquarium, cinema with reclining chairs, and a wine cellar. The French gardens flanking the property are highlighted by a gold fountain with equine figures. More, including a figure of C3PO, can seen in a video by Cogemad advertising the home.

The sale was brokered by Christie’s International Realty in a private transaction.

