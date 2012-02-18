This Is The Most Expensive Drink You Can Possibly Get At Starbucks

Photo: By samantha celera on Flickr
Starbucks is already pretty pricey, but what’s the single most expensive concoction available at the coffee giant?Blogger Logan A. Warren wanted to find out. Armed with a rewards card, he went to a Starbucks and spent a half hour with a barista, they created the most expensive drink possible.
Here’s what they came up with:
- Java Chip Frappuccino in a Trenta—a 31-ounce cup
- 16 shots of espresso
- 1 shot of soy milk
- Caramel flavoring
- Banana puree
- Strawberry puree
- Vanilla beans
- Matcha powder
- Protein powder
- A drizzle of caramel and mocha
The final bill was $23.60.
How did it taste?
“Tolerable, but not good,” writes Warren on his blog. “Imagine a coffee-based health food smoothie that will put you in the hospital if you drink it all.”
