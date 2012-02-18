This Is The Most Expensive Drink You Can Possibly Get At Starbucks

Photo: By samantha celera on Flickr

Starbucks is already pretty pricey, but what’s the single most expensive concoction available at the coffee giant?Blogger Logan A. Warren wanted to find out. Armed with a rewards card, he went to a Starbucks and spent a half hour with a barista, they created the most expensive drink possible.



Here’s what they came up with:

Java Chip Frappuccino in a Trenta—a 31-ounce cup

16 shots of espresso

1 shot of soy milk

Caramel flavoring

Banana puree

Strawberry puree

Vanilla beans

Matcha powder

Protein powder

A drizzle of caramel and mocha

The final bill was $23.60.

How did it taste?

“Tolerable, but not good,” writes Warren on his blog. “Imagine a coffee-based health food smoothie that will put you in the hospital if you drink it all.”

NOW SEE: 15 Facts About Starbucks That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.